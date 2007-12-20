Fester’s Lucky 13: The Best Albums of 2007

2007 Year-End Summary

I always say there’s no such thing as a bad year in music, because every year there is more good music than anyone can possibly have time to digest. Some years it may be a little harder to find than others. As late as September I was a little worried. My list was looking a little anemic, and I wasn’t feeling hardly any of the critical favorites of the year so far — Panda Bear, The Field, The Arcade Fire, Kanye West, etc. I had to dig a little harder to find more albums that scratched my itch. My itches vary, from craving some good basic rock that isn’t totally cliched and boring (Witchcraft, White Stripes, QOTSA), cracking, well-written, passionate pop songs (young UK bands pretty much cornered this market again, including Maxïmo Park, Field Music, Good Shoes, Mothers and the Addicts, The Rakes, The Maccabees), electronica ranging from glitchy microhouse to experimental to tuneful (Apparat, Matthew Dear, Dan Deacon, Moon Wiring Club, Chloe, Studio, Laub), and bits of metal, post-metal and hip-hop.

Most of all, I like the music that delves in mystery and magic, that’s not easily categorized nor quickly digested. It’s not always the case that music that takes a little more work is longer lasting. However this year it was. Burial once again mystified and confounded people in the dubstep scene who don’t get what the big deal is, and people who never heard of dubstep. Looks like people still like music that’s difficult to pin down, at least when it’s as lush as Untrue. Brooklyn’s Yeasayer’s dreamy music takes more of a kitchen sink approach, incorporating a large array of instruments and folk musics from around the world. Yet somehow on All Hour Cymbols they manage to sound not like a filthy hippy jam-band, but rather a tightly focused art rock group. Black Moth Super Rainbow have honed their interaction of electronic sounds and acoustic psychedelia into a beautiful hybrid monster on their third album, Dandelion Gum. Metalhead Justin Broadrick dove full-on into dream pop (or metalgaze, maybe even post-metal) with Jesu’s second full length, Conquerer, along with a batch of EPs. It’s a glorious squall, like a mix of Swervedriver and Isis.

Comeback of the year

It’s not like he’s really been away, as his last album was merely four years ago. But consider how that’s an eon in the sixties, when people would expect a 63 year-old man to either fade away or make insignificant albums that no one listens to. Robert Wyatt, however, has enough intellectual curiosity, humor and vision to outshine artists a third his age. Runner-up goes to Grinderman. I know that Nick Cave releases music almost every year, but it’s been over a decade since he’s truly rocked.

Debuts of the year

Yeasayer, White Rabbits, Moon Wiring Club and Good Shoes all made the top 20.

Overrated of the Year

I hate to pick on M.I.A. again, because her second album does improve on Arular, and it did make my top 100. But that’s a far cry from the best, which is how the critics polls are shaping up. While the music and samples are more engaging this time around, she remains a weak vocalist and at best a mediocre rapper and a below average songwriter. I was excited about Kala when it came out, but disappointment swelled with every listen. M.I.A. receives attention more for an ideal she represents than what she actually accomplishes. She’s every critic’s wet dream of a pan-global hottie dipping into diverse world musics like a magpie, crossing over into western pop accessibility. Back in 1995 when Massive Attack, Tricky, Asian Dub Foundation, Transglobal Underground, Natcha Atlas and others were exploring new crossovers, it seemed there would have been many more artists by now, doing what M.I.A. is trying to do more successfully. Yet ten years later, M.I.A. is somehow a novelty. Let’s hope it’s not another decade before her albums are eclipsed by greater talent. Runner-up is the awkward Springsteen-isms of The Arcade Fire. “My body is a cage.” Deep, man.

Disappointment of the Year

Café Tacuba. Until Sino, they were getting better with every album. I never would have predicted Sino wouldn’t be a top ten contendor. It didn’t even make my top 100. Runner-up, Björk, Volta. For the first real misstep of her career, that’s not a bad record. I’m still hoping her metal-loving husband will influence her to take on a harder direction, or even revisit her 80s post-punk days. Ghost was also a letdown. Ah this is depressing, let’s move on to happier things.

Looking Ahead

I thought Karen O was supposed to have a solo album coming out, but perhaps it’s been reabsorbed into the YYY’s machine. New albums from Annie, Robyn, The Notwist, Opeth, Franz Ferdinand, The Shortwave Set, M83 and TV on the Radio would be lovely, please. Ooh, and My Bloody Valentine and Portishead! They’re supposed to finally have albums. Bring ’em on!

Fester’s Lucky 13 — The Best Albums of 2007

Burial – Untrue (Hyperdub) Burial is attached to the dubstep scene, an off shoot of UK garage, which has been percolating for over six years. People in that community have rejected Burial as representitive of their music. Not just because it’s different, but because the man behind Burial doesn’t perform in the clubs like most artists, but hides in his bedroom cooking up soundscapes, his identity only known by family and a couple mates. Like Panda Bear, the music can seem one dimensional. The sound and rhythms are very similar from song to song. Vocals fade in and out and are mostly unintelligible. They can serve as aural wallpaper and mood music. The difference for me is Burial piles mountains of emotion in those moods, reminding me of DJ Shadow’s 1996 masterpiece, Endtroducing. The vocals are brilliantly treated to sound like ghosts that have a secret to share. I’m compelled to listen repeatedly so that I might complete the puzzle. When an album haunts your dreams, it must be doing something right. Radiohead – In Rainbows (ATO) After a three year wait after OK Computer, Kid A messed with a lot of expectations, yet managed to surprise and thrill with arguably their best album. The four year wait in between Hail to the Thief and In Rainbows was less dramatic because it’s a given they’re probably past their creative peak. That doesn’t mean they’ve jumped the shark by any means. Radiohead our likely to reliably crank out challenging albums for the rest of their lifetimes. I could care less about their marketing strategies. I’m not paying twice for anything. I downloaded it for free and will buy the CD next week. In Rainbows summarizes Radiohead’s past strengths, while still sounding like no one else. It’s also quite pretty, and it’s a must to hear in full bandwidth (as opposed to 160 kbps MP3s). Apparat – Walls (Bpitch Control)

Berlin-based DJ Sasca Ring has transcended the faceless miasma of minimal techno and progressive trance by daring to go pop. He started gaining momentum with his collaboration last year with Ellen Allien on Orchestra of Bubbles. His scintillating electronica were built up into more structured songs, but serrated with rough edges. On Walls, Apparat makes the rhythms more slippery and less danceable, but continues to hone real pop songcraft, even evoking Prince on “Hailin’ From the Edge” and “Holdon” with vocal assistance from Raz Ohara. Static and fuzz brush against dreamy Thom Yorke-like vocals on “Arcadia,” while “Over and Over” melts like caramel. Perhaps too sophisticated to cross over to actual pop charts, this album is something special. Yeasayer – All Hour Cymbals (We Are Free) Were I given the chance to make up a band I’d like to hear, I’d likely mix in the ancient (multi-part harmonies, chants, West African rhythms, instruments from around the globe) with the future (electronics, modern production and effects). It would mix sci-fi dystopian dread with ecstasy. The band would probably sound a lot like Yeasayer, though I probably wouldn’t dress them like filthy hippies. Patrick Wolf – The Magic Position (Universal/Polydor) Wolf’s second album, Wind in the Wires (2005) was a masterpiece of autumnal, melancholy piano ‘n’ string driven pop left scratched and bleeding from thorny electronic treatments, as if he was afraid to let any compositions get away that are too pretty. On The Magic Position he lets the songs shine with energy, confidence, and sometimes even joy. His live show is an event to behold, his 6’7″ frame dressed like an oversized woodlands elf, every gesture bursting with virtuoso talent. He’s clearly too big and bold to be contained in the underground. He needs to be let with the swans in order to shop with Bjork or Tori or Madonna, and have melodramatic romantic tussles after putting gorgeous celebrities into The Magic Position. Matthew Dear – Asa Breed (Ghostly International) Like Apparat, Matthew Dear’s roots are in the somewhat mundane micro-house and techno scene, and has broken through by developing real songwriting skills, lyrics and all. Electronic producers and DJs who have discovered their (vocal) pipes are no longer a novelty, and Dear distinguishes himself with the masterful, engaging Asa Breed. The styles are wildly varied, his layered baritone recalling Joy Division in “The Deserter” to the bubbly Tom Tom Club in the Caribbean dance party of “Elementary Lover,” the TV On The Radio harmonies of “Midnight Lovers,” and the shockingly folksy Americana of “Vine to Vine.” Like a good rollercoaster, it’s a blast no matter how many times you ride. Jesu – Conquerer (Hydra Head) What a long strange trip it’s been for Justin Broaderick’s 20+ year career. He started by creating grindcore with Napalm Death, perfected industrial dub metal with Godflesh and now Jesu, which basically takes the dreamy melodicism of shoegazers My Bloody Valentine and Swervedriver and grinds it under the heal of tectonic doom metal. Or perhaps it’s the collective sound of a thousand bands smacking themselves on the head and asking, “why the hell didn’t I think of that?” Because you’re not Justin motherefin’ Broaderick, that’s why. Black Moth Super Rainbow – Dandelion Gum (Graveface) Just looking at the cover you can probably guess that the members of the band wear funny outfits, live in some filthy house in the boonies and are named Tobacco and Father Hummingbird. What you might not expect is the music is awesome. Black Moth Super Rainbow have been kicking around for a few albums, and rather than the usual hit and miss lo-fi experiments, this is a pretty cohesive pyschedelic space rock experience. The vocals are distorted with same wheezy vocoder technique throughout, and as you follow the drunken, wobbly gnome into the woods, you’re lead into both whimsey and menace just like a good trip should. Maxïmo Park – Our Earthly Pleasures (Warp) The only explanation as to why both The Klaxons and The Arctic Monkeys became celebrated stars while Maxïmo Park are ignored or even derided, is that people (NME I’m looking at you) are just too damn stupid. Klaxons had some great singles and while Arctic Monkeys did improve on their second album, so did Maxïmo Park, who were better to start with. Catchy melodies, passionate, literate lyrics, tight rockers, no duds, Our Earthly Pleasures is only short of perfect because not every track can be as killer as “Our Velocity” and “By The Monument.” I’ve played it probably more than any other album this year, saw them play a small club while seemingly everyone sang along with every song, and I’m still not sick of ’em. They might not be reinventing the guitar, but there’s always room for great songwriting. Tinariwen – Aman Iman (World Village) A Toureg band with a desert home base in Adrar des Iforas, Mali, Tinariwen’s backstory could fill a book. Surprisingly, Aman Iman is only their third official album, and they’re making the most of the opportunity, filling out the production and rocking out just a little harder, as they do in their awesome live shows. When a band loosens up their faithfulness to their roots and stretches out to make something different is when they sometimes hit that sweet spot with an album that will last for the ages. This is one of those albums. White Rabbits – Fort Nightly (Say Hey) Superficially White Rabbits sound like The Walkmen had they taken a path that stuck closer to their debut album.But there is so much more to their expansive sound.The lower register piano and percussion subtly invoke everything from big band jazz to Latin, Calypso and ska. But with the help of forceful vocals, and guitar, this is undoubtedly rock music, particularly on the killer rocker, “The Plot.” Elsewhere they slow things down to what sounds like Fun Boy Three in a death march on “March of the Camels” and “Dinner Party.” Every song is an original treat in this amazing debut. Dan Deacon – Spiderman of the Rings (Carpark) Dan Deacon must have grown up on cartoons, Ritalin, Atari/Nintendo, and gabba techno. It’s all helium-voices, noisy, trashy electronic tunes with breakneck tempos. When a lot of great music delves in heavy drama to react to the worldwide shitstorm we live in, it’s refreshing when talented musicians don’t take themselves too seriously and just want you to spazz out with them and play with their homemade electronic sound-toys. Moon Wiring Club – An Audience of Art Deco Eyes (Geophonic Audio Systems) Moon Wiring Club is a full blown concept band created by Mr. Paris Green and Dr Lettow-Vorbeck in the Autumn of 1908, bonding over their shared interests of unusual electronics and “nocturnal happenings within the occult sciences.” A century later, they finally have a proper album and a companion website with tons of amazing artwork. Like Wilhelmina Murray and Allan Quatermain, turn-of-the-century characters from Alan Moore’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the surviving members of Moon Wiring Club must have happened upon a mystical method of life extension in order to haunt us with their intruiging sounds, which echoes both of the past, and the future. All the above albums can be purchased online, even the imports. See the Fast ‘n’ Bulbous Guide to Online CD Shopping for tips. The rest of the Top 100 This year I tried to practice restraint in the number of albums I listened to, as I had a lot going on in my life. I tried to listen only to albums I felt I had a good chance of liking a lot, rather than slogging through Bright Eyes just to say I’ve heard it. By October I had only rated just over 200 albums. But I was unsatisfied with what I heard, and now I’ve surpassed last year with over 450 albums, 270 rated 9 or higher. Yes, I did hear the Bright Eyes against my better judgement. It’s not horrible, but it didn’t make the top 400. Opinons will vary about what kind of year 2007 was for “great” music, but there was certainly a heck of a lot more very good albums than in recent years. Just look at the quality of artists who didn’t even make my top 100 — 65daysofstatic, White Williams, The Frames, Richard Hawley, Neurosis, Porn Sword Tobacco, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Battles, Of Montreal, Brother Ali, Black Milk, Okkervil River, Shout Out Louds, Gui Boratto, Pantha du Prince, The Field, King Khan & his Shrines, Les Savy Fav, No Age, Sunset Rubdown, Deerhoof, Deerhunter, etc. Click here for the entire list. Good Shoes – Think Before You Speak (Brille/EMI UK) Mothers and the Addicts – Science Fiction Illustrated (Chemikal Underground) Islaja – Ulual Yyy (Fonal) Field Music – Tones Of Town (Memphis Industries) Parts & Labor – Mapmaker (Jagjaguwar/Brah) Tunng – Good Arrows (Thrill Jockey) Witchcraft – The Alchemist (Rise Above) Spoon – Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (Anti) Dax Riggs – We Sing Of Only Blood Or Love (Fat Possum) Dälek – Abandoned Language (Ipecac) Studio – West Coast (Information) James Blackshaw – The Cloud of Unknowing (Tompkins Square) Laub – Deinetwegen (Agf Producktion) Sally Shapiro – Disco Romance (Paperbag) A Place To Bury Strangers (Killer Pimp) Kemialliset Ystävät (Fonal) The Rakes – Ten New Messages (V2) The National – Boxer (Beggars Banquet) Modeselektor – Happy Birthday! (Bpitch Control) El-P – I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead (Definitive Jux) Aesop Rock – None Shall Pass (Definitive Jux) The Tough Alliance – A New Chance (Sincerely Yours) The White Sripes – Icky Thump (V2) Queens of the Stone Age – Era Vulgaris (Interscope) The Maccabees – Colour It In (Polydor) Strategy – Future Rock (Kranky) LCD Soundsystem – Sound Of Silver (DFA) Soulsavers – It’s Not How Far You Fall, It’s the Way You Land (V2) Gudrun Gut – I Put A Record On (Monika) PJ Harvey – White Chalk (Island) Pinch – Underwater Dancehall (Tectonic) Maps – We Can Create (Mute) Editors – An End Has A Start (Kitchenware UK) Menomena! – Friend And Foe (Barsuk) Caribou – Andorra (Merge) Balkan Beat Box – Nu Med (JDub) The Focus Group – We Are All Pan’s People (Ghost Box) White Denim – Let’s Talk About It EP (White Denim) Robert Wyatt – Comicopera (Domino) Grinderman (Anti-) Wooden Shjips (Holy Mountain) Muscles – Guns Babes Lemonade (Modular) Pale Young Gentlemen (PYG) HUMANWINE – Fighting Naked (Nervous Relative) !!! – Myth Takes (Warp) Bloc Party – A Weekend In The City (Vice) Shape of Broad Minds – Craft of the Lost Art (Lex) Pharoahe Monch – Desire (SRC/Universal/Motown) The Twilight Sad – Fourteen Autumns & Fifteen Winters (Fat Cat) Chloe – The Waiting Room (Kill the DJ) Holy Fuck – LP (Young Turks) Electrelane – No Shouts No Calls (Too Pure) Arctic Monkeys – Favourite Worst Nightmare (Domino) Dungen – Tio Bitar (Kemado) Alcest – Souvenirs d’un Autre Monde (Profound Lore) Porcupine Tree – Fear Of A Blank Planet (Atlantic) Big Business – Here Come The Waterworks (Hydra Head) Eluvium – Copia (Temporary Residence) Echospace – The Coldest Season (Modern Love) Wilco – Sky Blue Sky (Nonesuch) Pram – The Moving Frontier (Domino) The Fiery Furnaces – Widow City (Thrill Jockey) Gogol Bordello – Super Taranta! (Side One Dummy) Noisettes – What’s The Time Mr. Wolf? (Vertigo) New Young Pony Club – Fantastic Playroom (Universal/Island) Oh No – Dr. No’s Oxperiment (Stones Throw) Frog Eyes – Tears of the Valedictorian (Absolutely Kosher) Om – Pilgrimage (Southern Lord) Mammatus – The Coast Explodes (Holy Mountain) St. Vincent – Marry Me (Beggars Banquet) The Dirty Projectors – Rise Above (Dead Oceans) Celebration – The Modern Tribe (4AD) Dragons of Zynth – Coronation of Thieves (GTC) Tokyo Jihen – Variety (EMI) Dillinger Escape Plan – Ire Works (Wea/Relapse) Gallon Drunk – The Rotten Mile (Fred) Electric Wizard – Witchcult Today (CND) The Cribs – Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever (V2) Busdriver – RoadKillOvercoat (Epitaph) Cassius – 15 Again (Astralwerks) Deerhunter – Flourescent Grey EP (Kranky) The Good, The Bad And The Queen (Virgin) Shannon Wright – Let In The Light (Quarterstick) Eleni Mandell – Miracle of Five (Zedtone) Café Tacuba – Sino (Universal Latino) Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings – 100 Days 100 Nights (Daptone) M.I.A. – Kala (Interscope)

2007 Breakdown

Rock & Pop

The debut album by London’s Good Shoes is one of the most slept on albums this year, outside of Artrocker Magazine and a handful of lists I’ve seen from some astute individuals. Even half a listen would show they’re much more than followers of The Futureheads. The songs are bursting with spiky hooks and lyrical wit, and quickly got under my skin and stayed there. Mother and the Addicts nailed it on their second album, the only band in recent memory that taps the creative flow from Mount Magazine rather than the usual Joy Division/Gang of Four/Buzzcocks. Field Music and The Rakes both had stellar second albums, refining ther sound and polishing their songcraft into something apparently too subtle for the Arctic Monkeys fans. Spoon once again uncorked a great album, tweaking their minimal pop formula just enough to allow in some perfectly arranged horn charts for a couple killer singles. Dax Riggs came out of nowhere with his own hard rocking Astral Weeks. I wish he’d added some verses to the repetitive but awesomely titled “Demon Tied To A Chair In My Brain,” but otherwise the album is perfect, far better than the more critically lauded Grinderman. The National veered dangerously close to a sedate adult contemporary sound, but smoldered enough to hang in at the end. The White Stripes lost a little cohesiveness, but Icky Thump remains a really fun rock record worth keeping. Colour It In is yet another great debut album by a London band, The Maccabees. They must be breeding like rabbits over there.

Avant Rock & Out Pop Noise rock band Parts & Labor came up with a surprisingly beautiful squal on their fourth album. A Place To Bury Strangers pretty directly references the first Jesus & Mary Chain album, but adds enough of their own grit and skewed melodicism to reclaim a sound mostly abandoned since 1985. Future Rock is a good title for Strategy’s album, as it’s deep textures can’t be nailed down to any one style. You’ll hear dub, ambient, post-rock, funk, jazz fusion, pop, all pureed into a cohesive shimmering piece.

Having played percussion for Einstürzende Neubauten in 1980 and founding experimental post-punk band Malaria! the next year, Gudrun Gut has been around the block. I Put A Record On is a whole new stage in her impressive career, well worth checking out beyond her popular “Move Me” single.HUMANWINE appeals to me partly because they remind me of the mighty Tragic Mulatto. I look forward to seeing this band live sometime.

Toronto’s Holy Fuck’s double live drummers add some spice to the popular afro-kraut rhythms of their electronic and instrumental rock. Victoria’s Frog Eyes are on their fourth album with no signs of accessibility in their art damaged manic psych. On their second album, Om’s massive slabs of psych are even more oppressively heavy. Mammatus sounds like a prog/psych rock band that disappeared into the forests of Finland in 1971 and emerged bleary-eyed thirty six years later.Yeah! In one of my rare (heh) lapses of judgement, I placed Dragons of Zynth in my Pazz & Jop top ten after only hearing it for two days while spaced out on cold medicine. The later half sounded awesome on the train with headphones and the gauziness of a cold. Later I realized that TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek did a pretty crap job in producing them, but the second half of the album promises future greatness. I hope they don’t disappoint me.

Experimental & Ambient Jan Anderzén and his Finnish psych-folk group

Kemialliset Ystävät have been at it for many years, serving as an inspiration for many of their fellow artists. This self-titled album is a massive effort of gnarly, sometimes difficult listening that’s weird yet compelling. Similar to Moon Wiring Club, Belbury Poly and The Books, The Focus Group assemble collages of archival recordings from another dimension, sounds from homemade electronics and scraps of melodies into an endlessly fascinating work. Eluvium is influenced by Eno, Fennesz, and on this album, classical music, resulting in some very stately compositions. Morgan Packard takes environmental recordings and digitally treats them into something otherworldly. Porn Sword Tobacco also assembles found sounds, such as wildlife documentaries and purees them. Avarus and Pumice are psych bands from Finland and New Zealand. Japan’s Melt-Banana have been churning out noise rock for nearly 15 years, and still sound as fresh and caffeinated as a toddler on expresso. Mouthus mixes metal riffs and free jazz into their own brand of free form noise rock. Charalambides specialize in floaty, ethereal vocals, while Pitch Black literally thunder from down under, churning out ambient dub in New Zealand.

Heavy Rock Soon I’ll have to create a new category, probably post-metal, as bands like Jesu, Alcest, Rosetta and Nadja are more ethereal than heavy. Queens of the Stone Age may not be making the best albums of their career lately, but don’t be thrown off by the couple of dud tracks. There’s still some really involving, complex songwriting and amazing guitar playing on this album. White Denim’s Let’s Talk About It may only have four songs, very roughly recorded at that, but it’s bursting with so much energy and originality, this Austin band has muscled their way towards the top. Gustav Ejstes of Sweden has matched the success of 2004’s Ta Det Lugnt on the new Dungen album, with the help of some killer guitar playing from Reine Fiske. Like Justin Broaderick, Neige approaches shoegaze from an unlikely background (French black metal) and comes up with even sweeter melodies than Jesu.

Steve Wilson’s catalog can get a little bogged down in overly creamy and bloated prog rock, but hits impressive peaks every few years. Fear Of A Blank Planetis probably his most successful marriage of cohesive lyrical themes and astounding dynamics. Electric Wizard have bounced back with their best album since 2000’s Dopethrone (“Satanic Rites of Drugula,” rawk!). 65daysofstatic and Battles start with instrumental post-rock and take off in many different directions. Rosetta is the best Isis album of the year. That’s unfair, as Wake/Lift makes a lot of progress of establishing their own sound. Toronto’s Nadja takes the hazy sound of black metal and fuzzes it out even more until it’s a lovely blur of greys. Oceansize create prog rock influenced by Radiohead and shoegaze as much as Pink Floyd.

Metal

It’s a healthy sign that metal bands are evolving to the point where it’s hard to say whether they’re exactly metal. Big Business contributed to last year’s Melvins album, and offer a mighty noise from a two man band. Their closing song, “Another Beautiful Day in the Pacific Northwest ” sounds more like Rush circa 1976. Dilliinger Escape Plan continue to push boundaries between noise and accessible riffs, as do Neurosis, who have been bludgeoning boundaries of metal for decades. High On Fire keep things relatively simple with thunderous themes on war, and Lemmy-style growls. Dethklok may be a cartoon band in Metalocalypse, but Brendon Small is a seriously real talent. They’re more of a mix of Japanese noise/psych and stoner rock, but Earthless are so massively heavy I put ’em here. Middian and Pharoah Overlord offer something along the same lines, but even more spine-crushingly loud. More tight than sludgy, Baroness even veers towards Fugazi territory at times. Austria’s Wolfpack Unleashed is the most traditional sounding metal of the bunch, revisiting the mid-eighties thrash sound, and 3 Inches of Blood mix in some old Judas Priest and Iron Maiden. Wolves in the Throne Room is this year’s most impressive example of symphonic black metal. Pig Destroyer is keeping alive the homely aesthetic of grindcore.

Electro-Dreamwimp Pop

Well, it sounds a bit more stimulating than wimp pop. Go dreamwimps! Sally Shapiro is definitely on more of the elecro side, circa 80s New Order. The Tough Alliance are a Swedish duo who mine the forgotten realms of 80s pop such as Kajagoogoo and Belouis Some. Don’t call them wimps, though, they’ve been known to attack their audience with baseball bats, for real! On We Can Create, Maps showed they could create a stellar dreampop album matched by no one. Actually, Caribou (formerly Manitoba) came pretty close. Electrelane’s sound recalls Too Pure’s early 90’s salad days with Th’ Faith Healers, Moonshake and Stereolab. Sadly, after their best album they’ve decided to pack it in. An old Too Pure band Pram popped up with a new album, this time less reliant on chidlren’s toys and vocals than heavy soundtrack-ready atmospherics. After working with Sufjan Stevens and that freaking annoying Polyphonic Spree, Annie Clark released her solo debut as St. Vincent, a lovely, quirky album as good as anything Regina Spektor or Kate Bush has done lately. French electro-pop producers Cassius have come back with a party album. White Williams came from a noise rock background but was inspired more by Beck on his debut album, where the catchy electro cover of “I Want Candy” is probably the weakest cut. Glen Hansard has been making lovely music for a couple decades, and finally got a nice break by starring in and writing the music for one the the year’s best movies, Once. Two songs from the film are reworked for The Frames album. Did you know he was also the guitar player in the film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s 1987 classic, The Committments? Of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes lost his mind and put it on tape. Some people find that impressive. I find it annoying, but there’s still some good songs on it. Shout Out Louds have come closer to copping The Smiths than anyone’s dared lately, while Austin’s Future Clouds & Radar audaciously put out a double album as their debut, chock full of power pop.

