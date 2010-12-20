The Grinch Who Nearly Stole Fester’s Lucky 13

A Holiday horror brought to you by Dr. Seuss, Dr. Fester, Krampus, Santa, Satan, and the Vengeful Bastard God of Lists (Not suitable for children or adults with innocent sensibilities…those familiar with the Invisible Man’s demise at the hands, and other, erm, appendage of Mr. Hyde in Alan Moore’s The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen will know what I mean.)

Every Who

Down in Who-ville

Liked Dr. Fester’s Lucky 13 a lot…

But the Grinch,

Who lived just North of Who-ville,

Did NOT!

The Grinch hated lists! And the music within them!

Now, please don’t ask why. How he couldn’t like LCD Soundsystem.

It could be that his head wasn’t screwed on quite right.

It could be, perhaps, that his thong was too tight.

But I think that the most likely reason of all

May have been that his ears were two sizes too small.

But,

Whatever the reason,

His ears or his thong,

He stood there on Christmas Eve, smoking his bong,

Staring down from his cave with a sour, Grinchy frown

At the pulsating rock clubs downtown.

For he knew every Who down in Who-ville below

Was busy now, rocking the fuck out to Motorpsycho.

“And they’re listening to The Soft Pack!” he snarled with a sneer.

“They’re so horrible they make me tear!”

Then he growled, with his grinch fingers nervously drumming,

“I MUST find a way to keep Fester’s Lucky 13 from coming!”

For, tomorrow, he knew…

…All the Who girls and boys

Would wake up bright and early, and play New Young Puritans!

Making a noise that made him want to peel off their skins!

Then the Whos, young and old, would turn up the volume and rock.

They would start on New Young Pony Club

Which wore the Grinch’s brain down to a stub!

And THEN

They’d do something he liked least of all!

Every Who down in Who-ville, the tall and the small,

Would stand close together, hearts full of glee.

They’d stand hand-in-hand. And play Teeth Of The Sea!

And just when he thought they couldn’t do more to offend

They put on Vampire Weekend!

By they time they got to Lonelady

The Grinch though of something shady.

“I know just what to do!” The Grinch laughed like a lunatic.

I know how I can stop the music!

And he chuckled, and clucked, “What a great Grinchy trick!

“I’ll impersonate Dr. Fester, and be a total dick!”

The Grinch snuck into Whoville. Quiet snow filled the air.

All the Whos were all dreaming sweet dreams without care

He found a copy of Ufomammut,

And stuck it in and out of his butt.

He replaced a CD of The Chap,

With a pile of steaming crap.

He found a little Who’s copy of Robyn,

And smeared it with a nose goblin.

He took the album by Norwegian band Kvelertak

And gave it a sharp Grinch crack!

Julie Christmas he saved for last,

Undid his pants and did things that would leave Santa aghast.

But it wasn’t Santa nor Satan he should worry about

Who would make him cringe and shout.

For it turns out Julie Christmas’ biggest fan

Had just pulled up in his red and black van.

The Grinch had been caught not by a little Who daughter

But rather Santa’s sidekick Krampus, who was ready to slaughter.

Krampus stared at Grinch and said, “You made the mistake of defiling the rock,

And now you must feel the wrath of my cock!”

But, you know, that old Grinch was so smart and so slick

He thought up a lie, and he thought it up quick!

“Why, Mr. Krampus, my dark lord” the fake Fester lied,

“I’m simply borrowing the CDs and pics,

So that I may compile them into a killer mix!”

“So I’m taking them home to get creative and arty.

Then I’ll bring them back here and throw a huge dance party!”

His fib didn’t fool Krampus, who was a friend of Dr. Fester.

And he said, “You must have mistaken me for a jester.”

And that’s the last thing the Grinch knew,

Before Krampus bent him over and split him in two.

The end.

2010 Year-End Summary

It’s the end of the first year of a new decade, and my fifth as a music fan. Right about now is when my tastes should have gone down the toilet, having given up on understanding new music and retreating to the sort of nostalgia appropriate for the middle-aged. I’ve given up on reviewing music due to the wide availability of opinions on almost any album, some even well written. I’ve been migrating to more blog-style think pieces, and trying to brew up some fiction. It’s clear, however, I should probably not be allowed to write children’s books.

It’s true that I’m a sucker for almost anything inspired by 1978-84 post-punk, at least if it’s well done. And after the horrendous indie rock performances at the 2009 Pitchfork Festival, I’ve stuck to my vow to mainly see only heavy rock and metal live. Nearly everyone’s a listmaker now whether they want to admit it or not. Anyone who creates playlists on iTunes, MediaMonkey, Spotify, Rhapsody, Last.fm, MOG, etc. But as irrelevant my lists might be in the context of your own personal tastes or some sort of greater zeitgeist, I still believe it’s music well worth recommending. And lest you get the impression that I’m being too self-deprecating, my lists still kick the shit out of yours. Unless you’re an equally obsessive music cognoscenti or have been sharing my dropbox all year, there’s a good chance there’s five to twenty of your future favorite albums in my top 100 that you haven’t even heard yet. It seems the same thing happens every year. I settle into my niche of stoner rock, metal, neo-prog/post-rock/post-metal, and some indie, hip-hop, electronica, singer-songwriters, and pop in my heavy rotation for most of the year, and when the year-end lists start coming out after Thanksgiving, I’m ready for something new and adventurous. The result is nearly half my top 100 have been added this past month.

Some of the CDs I bought this year.

The album’s still not dead, by the way. I don’t understand why anyone would say so, like it’s wishful thinking. Do they want to kill books and movies too? Do they want to stay at home and watch YouTube clips? There still isn’t a subscription service in the U.S. with the same deep catalog and service as Spotify in Europe, but we’ll get there. When they stop the incredibly stupid practice of pricing lossless files higher than CDs, I’ll go there too. For now it’s still cheaper to buy CDs, and rip them to my 4.5 TB NAS server to play on my wireless Squeezebox setup at home, and MusicMonkey off my backup at work. As always, just like people check books and CDs and DVDS out from the library, borrow them from friends, used to make mix tapes and CDs, I see no problem with making MP3 mixes and selective file sharing. I only encourage you all to at least do your favorite artists right and pick up (or pay for download) some of the albums that moved you, or ones you still want to hear. If you’re able to catch live shows, it’s a great place to buy their CD, as they get a bigger cut of the money that way. I used to think it was lame to wear band t-shirts, but I started buying them the past several years. Most of the artists you’ll find in this list are making a decent living, thanks to that kind of support, and doing the basic hard work of touring.

Comebacks of the year

There’s no shortage of geezers making good music this year, most of whom haven’t really stopped, such as The Fall and Nick Cave with Grinderman. Even death hasn’t stopped Johnny Cash. On American VI: Ain’t No Grave, he eerily sang, “There ain’t no grave gonna hold my body down / When you hear that trumpet sound / Gonna get up out of the ground.” One of my dream post-punk reunions happened this year, with the original lineup of Killing Joke not only reuniting and touring, but recording a really excellent album. While Swans were on hiatus for over 13 years, Michael Gira has been working nonstop, creating over a dozen albums under his own name, Angels Of Light and others. I wasn’t a big fan of that stuff, but reviving the Swans name also reignited Gira’s intensity. My Father Will Guide Me Up a Rope To the Sky just edges out Killing Joke’s Absolute Dissent. Honorable mention goes to Ratt!

Debuts of the year

LoneLady, The Soft Pack, Kvelertak, Tame Impala, Napoleon III, Wild Nothing, Warpaint, Gozu, Lower Dens, Black Breath, Gonjasufi, Prins Thomas, Grass Widow.

Overrated of the Year

The desire for a consensus favorite to rally behind was strong, so Kanye West came out with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy at precisely the right time. It has some great highlights, but I find too many stretches of it pretty dang boring. I wonder what would have happened had Diddy Dirty Money released Last Train To Paris in time for all the premature pollsters to hear it. The release of The Arcade Fire’s third album was a pretty significant event, but I think the album is a bit too dull to hold up over time.

Disappointment of the Year

Given their lackluster previous release, 100th Window (2003), it may not be surprising that Massive Attack’s Heligoland isn’t an improvement, but that didn’t stop many from hoping. After all, their Bristol cronies Portishead managed an impressive comeback, and Tricky keeps getting close-ish.

Fester’s Lucky 13 – The Best Albums of 2010

Ufomammut – Eve (Supernatural Cat)

Boris and Kyuss had a lovechild in space, a 45 minute epic doom track named after the first woman (not Michelle Obama). Pink Floyd and Hawkwind are the proud grandparents. Ufomammut are an Italian stoner/doom band whose members are also part of the well-respected graphic design and fine art collective, Malleus. Since Godlike Snake (2000), they’ve managed to make satisfyingly heavy statements while continuing to experiment and evolve. They’re getting better all the time, and Eve pays tribute to the Genesis story, the knowledge seeker and humanity’s first rebel. The album is full of Old Testament-sized riffs that are as frightening as her creator’s wrath, and endlessly mesmerizing. It’s far from the easiest listen this year, but it’s just too godamn heavy to move from the top of the pile.

Vampire Weekend – Contra (XL)

Since the dust settled from the original hype/backlash, Vampire Weekend have revealed they’re more diverse and interesting than many gave them credit for. Their second album has a couple moments that almost defiantly references Paul Simon’s Graceland even more directly than anything from the first album. Yet the songs take unexpected twists down dark corridors, while still identifiable as sticky pop. Check out the complexity of “Diplomat’s Son” and “Giving Up The Gun,” the best songs on an album that could easily have eight singles. It’s a promising indication that there is plenty more to look forward to from this band.

LoneLady – Nerve Up (Warp)

Brought up in Manchester’s industrial corridors that gave us The Fall and Joy Division, LoneLady is a post-punk godsend that a handful of us obsessives have been waiting for. Not that she derives any musical influence from those bands. Inspired more by also-rans Ludus and early Throwing Muses, Julie Campbell has the talent and songwriting to, well, be another underrated Manchester export. Either way, the significance of her consistently great debut album is much appreciated here.

Motorpsycho – Heavy Metal Fruit (Rune Grammofon)

Talk about sleeping on a band. Norwegians Motorpsycho (named after a Russ Meyer film they saw at a triple bill that also included Mudhoney and Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill) have been together for over 20 years, and from what I’ve just recently heard of their 14 albums, have been a great band the whole time. Their recent albums have all been consistently good, blending elements of metal, jazz, psych, prog and space rock. But Heavy Metal Fruit is something special that has attracted more attention than usual. This one just hits that sweet spot between heavy and spacey, complicated and driving, rawness and detail. When the epic 20:42 track “Gullible’s Travails (Pt. I-IV): Eye All-Seeing, The Elementhaler, Circle, Phoot’s Flower (A Burly Return)” ends before you’re ready for it to, you know they’re on to something.

Teeth Of The Sea – Your Mercury (Rocket)



The members of Teeth Of The Sea had their meet cute at a Wolf Eyes show, after which they got together and played Queen’s entire Flash Gordon soundtrack at a New Year’s Eve party. Orphaned By The Ocean (2009) was a great debut, demonstrating their nimble navigation between avant rock and noise. Their second album is a real stunner, emitting alarmingly menacing sounds while remaining engaging and often quite beautiful.

LCD Soundsystem – This Is Happening (DFA/Virgin)

James Murphy and LCD Soundsystem have had no shortage of acclaim, with his previous album topping many year-end polls. The increasingly riveting live performances and the mention that this will be the last album under that moniker reveals his intention to go out on top. Of all the raucous and melancholy moments, my favorite is “All I Want,” which sounds like a long-lost Heroes era Bowie/Eno outtake.

The Soft Pack (Kemado)



The Soft Pack’s debut album grabbed me early in the year, and never let go. They take The Flaming Stars’ garage-noir and mix in some Modern Lovers and surf guitar hooks. Garage rock is hardly fashionable right now, but when an album manages an incredible run of seven consecutively awesome, killer tunes, who gives a flying fuck?

Kvelertak (Indie Recordings)

Another Norwegian band, Kvelertak come from a hardcore (punk rock, remember that?) background, but mix in some black metal influences, and dirtyazz rock ‘n’ roll along the lines of Motörhead, Entombed, and contemporaries Black Breath and Nails. While there’s probably no shortage of bands attempting this sort of thing, I was blown away by the abundance of catchy riffs, and the fact that the songs are not as simple as you might originally assume given their howling, bloodcurdling intensity. They somehow avoid repeating themselves, revealing a nerdy prog heart beneath the tough exterior.

Julie Christmas – The Bad Wife (Rising Pulse)



I’m shocked and apalled at the lack of attention this stellar album has received. It’s not like people shouldn’t know who Julie Christmas is. She’s the badass wailing banshee in highly respected Brooklyn metal and noise rock bands Battle Of Mice and Made Out Of Babies. Perhaps it’s the poor distribution (my copy is still on order after over a month). On her solo debut, she dials back the overt intensity for a kind of performance that’s unnerving to those who see the shaking rage bursting to get out. She dips into a variety of styles, including some goth influences, veering between Siouxsie Sioux and Diamandas Galas. Seriously, how are the little bastard vampire kiddies not lapping this up like bloody candy?

New Young Pony Club – The Optimist (PIAS)

New Young Pony Club’s 2007 debut, Fantastic Playroom was a giddy romp of dayglo post-punk tunes influenced by Gang Of Four and post-No Wave NYC bands like ESG. The followup is even better in that it doesn’t run out of gas with great songs, and influences have evolved into new wavers Altered Images and a hint of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on the ballads.

These New Puritans – Hidden (Domino)



On their promising 2008 debut, Beat Pyramid These New Puritans managed to start from post-punk building blocks like Wire and The Fall, and develop their own voice. The followup takes giant step in originality. While they’ve focused even more on the heavy percussion (like a mix between Burundi drums and Japanese Taiko), they’ve added bassoons and childrens choirs to their palette. If you’ve ever wondered what it would sound like for Miles Davis’ arranger/collaborator Gil Evans to tackle post-punk, it’s your lucky year.

Robyn – Body Talk (Interscope)



It’s been a long road for Swedish dance-pop star Robyn to spread her platinum success from Europe to the U.S. She’s been putting out consistently high quality albums and club singles for over 13 years. Her 2005 self-titled third album became a bit of a cult favorite (and made Fester’s Lucky 13), and it took five long years to follow it up. To make up for the wait, she released 22 songs on three EPs, compiling 15 on a single album at the end of the year, and they’re nearly all perfect. So why isn’t she rubbing elbows at ridiculous parties with pop royalty like Lady Gaga and Rihanna? With just an awkward cameo on Gossip Girl as her biggest media event, it sounds like she should fire her manager and ask Kes$ha to hook her up.

Napoleon IIIrd – Christiania (Brainlove)



Singer-songwriter electronica is a combo that isn’t done well that often, but grabs my attention when it does (The Notwist, My Computer, Rob, Max Tundra). James Mabbett, as Napoleon IIIrd, is the latest to master the fairly simple concept — experiment with electronic sounds, but still write good songs. On his second solo album, he manages to fuse the grandiose electronica of Fuck Buttons with triumphant stadium-worthy crescendoes. Here you get thoughtful melancholy/funny lyrics but three times the catchy hooks as an Arcade Fire album.

All the above albums can be purchased online, even the imports. See the Fast ‘n’ Bulbous Guide to Online CD Shopping for tips.

The rest of the Top 20 and Beyond

Just as there were few consensus favorites (Kanye West is main one, but with many vocal dissenters), no albums really dominated my list, with nothing earning the rare 10 or 10- rating. Which means there’s not a great difference between #1 and #40. This is not a bad thing. I’d rather there be 40 excellent albums than just a few undeniable classics that drops off quickly after that. It’s been a great year for music, with the biggest pop stars back to being being batshit crazy or at least interesting, and all sorts of wonderful and creepy weirdness bubbling up. Wonderfully creepy fits South African group Die Antwoord, mixing their country’s version of white trash culture with extremely savvy and professional artistic vision and well produced videos. Salem offended almost everyone, but also managed to sound like no one else. Both groups had repellant qualities, but are a good example of the wide range of fascinating stuff that’s out there. Post-punk influenced music made a strong showing here, including LoneLady, Sennen, Wild Nothing, Warpaint, Abe Vigoda, Anika, Grass Widow, Liars, Twin Shadow and Crocodiles. There’s a good number of albums that are difficult to categorize. The closest comparison I can think of for The Chap is the clever, funny art pop of Sparks. Flying Lotus comes from the chop-shop tradition of instrumental hip-hop, but takes it somewhere unfamiliar. How To Dress Well has an affinity for psych soul, but ends up closer to Burial than any Prince acolytes. Gonjasufi makes hippie psychedelia sound strange and fresh again. Norway’s Shining presents the first ever fusion of free jazz, prog (see cover of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Ministry and extreme metal. Then there were simply a lot of albums full of great songs. On the strength of an impressive batch of singles, Yeasayer expanded their audience to the point where I had to practically wedge myself into their last sold-out show. Two years ago I saw them with a room of barely 100 hipsters, and the next one looked like a giant post-frat party. Good for them. Australia’s Tame Impala also struck a chord with their songwriting, drawing a slightly bigger and more enthusiastic audience than their Swedish psych rock brothers Dungen, who also added another beautifully crafted album to their pile this year. Like Julie Christmas, Nina Nastasia was a bit cheated this year, having been overlooked by most critics and fans in favor of Joanna Newsom and Laura Marling. Those two made very good albums for sure, but were no match for Nastasia’s seasoned intensity and powerful voice. Crippled Black Phoenix, with an intruiging mix of former members of Electric Wizard, Mogwai and others, call their music “endtime ballads,” and have been quite prolific, having just released the fascinating 200 Tons Of Bad Luck last year. I, Vigilante was actually just a housecleaning exercise to put some live favorites down, while they work on completing a more ambitious album. I can’t wait.

Beyond the top 20, there’s pretty much something for everyone. Dark and lush singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt, horny middle-aged pranksters Grinderman, post-punk god and grandfathers Swans and Killing Joke, Pink Floyd influenced prog metallers Intronaut, hard grinding metallers High On Fire, even harder and abrasive stuff (Årabrot, Black Breath, Envy, Nails). Janelle Monáe had a brilliant set of psych soul and dance pop, and Diddy Dirty Money surprised with a late entry that definitely eclipses Kanye West’s album, even if everyone else is too slow to acknowledge it. Hypnagogic lo-fi (Rangers, Lower Dens, Forest Swords, Autre Ne Veut), classic NWOBHM style metal (Slough Feg, Dawnbringer, Sahg, Ghost, Iron Maiden, Christian Mistress, Grand Magus), black metal (Nachtmystium, Enslaved), black shoegauze (Alcest), electronica (Oneohtrix Point Never, Caribou, Four Tet, Matthew Dear, Hot Chip, Moon Wiring Club, Actress) electro-psych (Emeralds, Prins Thomas, El Guincho), Icelandic and Finnish avant pop (Jonsi, Islaja), stoner/psych/doom/classic rock (Kylesa, Gozu, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffitti, Quest For Fire, Sleepy Sun, Torche, White Hills, Gypsyhawk, Electric Wizard), indie rock (Good Shoes, White Denim, The Walkmen, Wovenhand, Spoon, Beach House, Black Mountain, Three Mile Pilot), hip-hop (Black Milk, Diddy) and doom metallers turned singer-songwriters (Dax Riggs, Wino).

The good music doesn’t stop after 100. On my particular list, there’s at least 182 more I consider well worth listening all the way through. But if I thought everyone had the time and access to hear them all, I wouldn’t really have to bother with this year-end summary. Suffice to say that I don’t want anyone complaining about a lack of good music when quality artists like Blind Guardian, Besnard Lakes, The Radio Dept., Black Angels, Blue Hawaii, Afrocubism, The Books, M.I.A., N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Frog Eyes, Big Boi, Gil Scott-Heron, Triptykon, Autechre, Black Tusk, Melvins, No Age, The Roots, Yakuza, Sleigh Bells, Superchunk, Deerhunter and many others inhabit the next 100. Click here for the entire list.

2010 Breakdown

Rock & Pop

I’ll comment on the albums not mentioned above. British singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt’s fifth album matches his best work, yet he still remains criminally underappreciated. I saw him open for a sold-out show packed with uninterested James fans. Crazy. The second Grinderman is even better than the first, packed with plenty of sick humor. Everyone seemed to be excited about Dungen back in 2004. They keep getting better, but not bigger, hence the translation of their fifth title to “fuck it.” The well of good UK indie pop seems to be dry this year, with The Rakes’ breakup, The Futureheads album not up to snuff, and no releases from Maximo Park or Pete & the Pirates, but Good Shoes delivered a very nice sophomore effort.

Vampire Weekend – Contra (XL) LoneLady – Nerve Up (Warp) The Soft Pack (Kemado) New Young Pony Club – The Optimist (PIAS) These New Puritans – Hidden (Domino) Yeasayer – Odd Blood (Secretly Canadian) Tame Impala – Innerspeaker (Modular) Ed Harcourt – Lustre (Piano Wolf) Grinderman – Grinderman 2 (Epitaph) Dungen – Skit I Allt (Mexican Summer) Swans – My Father Will Guide Me Up a Rope To the Sky (Young God) Killing Joke – Absolute Dissent (Spinefarm) Good Shoes – No Hope No Future (Brille) Abe Vigoda – Crush (Bella Union/Post Present Medium) The Walkmen – Lisbon (Fat Possum) Maximum Balloon (Interscope) Grass Widow – Past Time (Kill Rock Stars) The Fall – Your Future Our Clutter (Domino) White Denim – Last Day Of Summer (White Denim) Spoon – Transference (Merge) Beach House – Teen Dream (Sub Pop) Black Mountain – Wilderness Heart (Jagjaguwar) Three Mile Pilot – Inevitable Past Is The Future Forgotten (Temporary Residence)

Electro/Dream Pop



Looks like last year’s terms, “dreambeat, chillwave, glo-fi” are cooling off a bit, though “hypnagogic pop” is being kept alive and well by fans of the Olde English Spelling Bee label. Wild Nothing was a notably great find for me, with a lovely gauzy sound that sounds like a long lost early 80s link between Factory post-punk and shoegaze.

Napoleon IIIrd – Christiania (Brainlove) The Chap – Well Done, Europe (Lo) Sennen – Age Of Denial (Hungry Audio) Wild Nothing – Gemini/Golden Haze EP (Captured Tracks) Warpaint – The Fool (Rough Trade) How To Dress Well – Love Remains (Lefse) Lower Dens – Twin-Hand Movement (Gnomonsong) Rangers – Suburban Tours (Olde English Spelling Bee) Forest Swords – Dagger Path (Olde English Spelling Bee) Alcest – Écailles De Lune (Prophecy) El Guincho – Pop Negro (XL) Twin Shadow – Forget (Red General) Autre Ne Veut (Olde English Spelling Bee) Hot Chip – One Life Stand (EMI) Sleepy Sun – Fever (ATP) White Hills (Thrill Jockey) Crocodiles – Sleep Forever (Fat Possum) Kisses – The Heart Of The Nightlife (This Is Music) Ellen Allien – Dust (BPitch Control) Sufjan Stevens – The Age Of Adz (Asthmatic Kitty) Baths – Cerulean (Anticon)

Avant Rock & Out Pop



Anika has a very singular sound that you’d think would be repetitive, but totally works for this album – stark and spare, like if Nico collaborated with Young Marble Giants. Zola Jesus’ droning style has grown on some people as her EP has done quite well after her debut album going mosty unnoticed last year. Emeralds and Liars also topped a few notable lists this year, well worth checking out.

Teeth Of The Sea – Your Mercury (Rocket) Crippled Black Phoenix – I, Vigilante (+1) Anika (Stones Throw) Gonjasufi – A Sufi And A Killer (Warp) Zola Jesus – Stridulum II (Sacred Bones/Soulterrain) Emeralds – Does It Look Like I’m Here? (Editions Mego) Liars – Sisterworld (Mute) Prins Thomas (Full Pupp) Errors – Come Down With Me (Rock Action) Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffitti – Before Today (4AD) Jonsi – Go (XL) Islaja – Keraaminen Paa (Fonal) Red Sparowes – The Fear Is Excruciating, But Therein Lies the Answer (Sargent House) Kayo Dot – Coyote (Hydra Head)

Experimental & Ambient



Moon Wiring Club have been fascinating since thier first release, loaded with odd samples from spoken word records. On this album, they’re more musical than ever, making repeated listens a less daunting proposition.

Shining – Blackjazz (The End) Moon Wiring Club – A Spare Tabby at the Cat’s Wedding (Geophonic) The Books – The Way Out (Temporary Residence) Teebs – Ardour (Brainfeeder) Sun Araw – On Patrol (Fun Not Fun) Mike Patton – Mondo Cane (Ipecac) Master Musicians Of Bukkake – Totem Two (Important) Eluvium – Similes (Temporary Residence) Faust – Faust Is Last (Klangbad) Owen Pallett – Heartland (Domino) The Knife In Collaboration with Mt. Sims and Planningtorock – Tomorrow, In A Year (Mute) Gnaw Their Tongues – Arrivée de la Terne Mort Triomphante (Crucial Blast) Cold Cave/Prurient – Stars Explode EP (Hospital Productions) Eleh – Location Momentum (Touch UK) FM Einheit + Irmler – No Apologies (Klangbad)

Electronica, Techno & Dance



Daniel Lopatin, a.k.a Oneohtrix Point Never, just won’t let up. Last year he compiled three albums into Rifts. Now he’s got another one that has critics eating out of his hand. And for good reason. My taste for electronica has been somewhat limited, so it takes something extra special to engage me. Even though it doesn’t quite have the impact and range as the triple set, it beats out strong competition from Caribou, Matthew Dear, Four Tet, Salem and The Wire‘s album of the year by Actress.

LCD Soundsystem – This Is Happening (DFA/Virgin) Flying Lotus – Cosmogramma (Warp) Oneohtrix Point Never – Returnal (Editions Mego) Caribou – Swim (Merge) Matthew Dear – Black City (Ghostly International) Four Tet – There Is Love In You (Domino) Salem – King Night (Iamsound) Actress – Splazsh (Honest Jon’s) Autechre – Oversteps (Warp) Lindstrøm & Christabelle – Real Life Is No Cool (Smalltown Supersound) Digital Mystikz – Return II Space (DMZ) Gatekeeper – Giza (Merok) Walls (Kompakt) Mount Kimbie – Crooks & Lovers (Hotflush) Gold Panda – Lucky Shiner (Notown) James Blake – CMYK EP (R&S)

Heavy Rock



Just like fellow Savanna, Georgia mates Baroness, Kylesa have been kicking around for nearly a decade, churning out sludgy metal, and gradually evolving to their current incarnation, incorporating a good bit of psychedelic rock, a nice improvement over last year’s Static Tensions. Gozu will scratch that itch if you crave an early Queens Of The Stone Age sound, while Norwegians Årabrot seem to have discovered a cache of Amphetamine Reptile albums.

Ufomammut – Eve (Supernatural Cat) Motorpsycho – Heavy Metal Fruit (Rune Grammofon) Kvelertak (Indie Recordings) Julie Christmas – The Bad Wife (Rising Pulse) Sungrazer (Elektrohasch) Kylesa – Spiral Shadow (Season Of Mist) Gozu – Locust Season (Small Stone) Årabrot – Revenge (Fysisk Format) Black Breath – Heavy Breathing (Southern Lord) Electric Wizard – Black Masses (Rise Above) U.S. Christmas – Run Thick In The Night (Neurot) Torche – Songs For Singles EP (Hydra Head) Quest For Fire – Lights From Paradise (Tee Pee) Gypsyhawk – Patience And Persevereace (Creator-Destructor) My Sleeping Karma – Tri (Elektrohasch) Hypnos 69 – Legacy (Elektrohasch)