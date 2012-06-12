New Album of the Week: Orcus Chylde

Nearly as good as the new Witch Mountain is the debut from Orcus Chylde, out on Friday June 15. From Germany, they were part of the historic lineup at April’s Desertfest in Berlin. They tap into a mix of proto-metal, doom and folk that’s usually associated with Swedes like Witchcraft, Dead Man and Sienna Root. There’s also a bit of prog amidst the longish songs, along the lines of The Strawbs, but they undoubtedly have even cooler, more obscure references. Complex, but engaging and heavy with a great tribute to the production sounds of 1972. | The Soda Shop Review
