Spiders – Shake Electric (Spinefarm)

There’s been yet another wave of high-profile quotes from celebrity musicians about how rock ‘n’ roll is dead and nothing rocks with passion anymore, blah blah, whine whine. All the while there’s amazing bands like Gothenburg’s Spiders rocking the fuck out right in front of their stupid faces. Rather than complain, maybe they ought to remove their ears from their assholes and spread the word about the great albums that do come out. Spiders’ 2012 full-length debut Flash Point (Crusher) was one of the best of that year along with the ones by fellow Swedes Graveyard, Witchcraft and Troubled Horse. The fact that they probably still aren’t known enough to tour North America without losing money is a freakin’ crime.

Their second album retains the band’s recognizable hard rock sound rooted in the simplicity of garage punk, but performed with the masterful musicianship of big league players. They’ve tweaked their direction a bit, veering from Detroit proto-punk and metal to incorporate some glam, early KISS, Heart, UFO and even some genius vocal hooks worthy of Fleetwood Mac. Skeptical? Check out moments like the gorgeous vocal bridge at 2:20 in “Give Up The Fight,” or in “Bleeding Heart” when Ann-Sofie Hoyles sings, “…soothes my soul, through darkness…” Those are bona-fide rock ‘n’ roll transportive moments that may very well cause listeners to drive too fast, kiss too hard, or just shake their fist in their cubicle like a dumbass. And those aren’t even the tracks that have been featured as videos and singles (yet). Those would be the brooding, buzzing “Shake Electric,” the terse, punk anger of “Control” and the tough album opener “Mad Dog.” “Lonely Nights” is another memorable highlight, with a catchy but simple riff and “woo-ooh” chorus that are tied together with Hoyles’ charismatic performance.

Full disclosure, there is a cowbell, in more than one song even. And some use of wah-wah. Does this mean this is merely retro music to be dismissed as irrelevant? Hell no, none of this album recognizably sounds like anyone other than the Spiders. These songs feel like the band were just compelled to create them. There’s not much likelihood they will be hits and make the band big stars, as much as they might deserve to be. On “Hard Times” they try their hand at a ballad and it’s quite different from the rest of the album. But it’s great, with Hoyles sounding much more soulful than most contemporary artists who specialize in the style. After a dark “War Of The World,” the album feels over way too soon. The only course is to play it again, and maybe dig up their other album and EP. They way they tore it up at Roadburn a couple years ago, by all accounts they’re a shit-hot live band too. Let’s hope they can finally make it over to the U.S. soon, maybe with Spinefarm labelmates Electric Wizard or better yet, here’s a dream all-Swedish lineup: Blues Pills, Spiders, Troubled Horse. What the heck, I haven’t seen Witchcraft in seven years, toss them in too. Let’s do this! | Buy