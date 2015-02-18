UFOMAMMUT Finally Tours North America

Italian stoner/doom/sludge/psych pioneers UFOMAMMUT celebrated their 15th anniversary as a band last year by releasing a retrospective XV DVD and Magickal Mastery live album. Incredibly, they have never before toured North America. They played a couple dates in L.A. and San Francisco back in 2009, and that’s it. With a string of incredible albums, each topping the last — Idolum (2008), Eve (2010), and the double album Oro (2012), the band clearly has a substantial audience patiently waiting for them to tour the states. Labelmates Neurosis and YOB receive rapturous responses and acclaim with each tour and album, and I keep thinking, but what about Ufomammut? Before the final headliners were announced for Psycho California fest, I was positive Ufomammut would be announced. It makes zero sense to me that they would play Maryland Death Fest rather than that. But all is forgiven, with new album Ecate set for a March 31 release, and a real honest to goodness tour, kicking off at my favorite metal club, Reggie’s on May 13 and ending at the Metal Grill in Milwaukee, site of last year’s final Days of the Doomed Fest.

I could go on and on about why Ufomammut are one of my all-time favorite heavy bands. I’ve done so in past reviews, and will likely do so again for the upcoming album. Take a listen yourself!

With the details of their upcoming seventh studio full-length album, Ecate, having been recently unveiled, Italian mystical doom trio, UFOMAMMUT, finally announces their official first-ever tour of North America today, something diehard fans of this colossal outfit have been awaiting anxiously for years.

Now more than fifteen years into their time together as UFOMAMMUT, the band’s only prior US outings were two live shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2009 in conjunction with their crushing Idolum LP. Since Idolum, the band’s popularity has grown exponentially, through the magic of their Eve LP, their signing with Neurosis’ label, Neurot Recordings for the 2012 release of their two-part ORO LP, and their following 2013-released XV DVD through their own Supernatural Cat Records. The desire to witness the outfit crafting its psychedelic and decimating craft in the flesh has become nearly overwhelming for stateside fans, but a shift in the tides this Spring will bring a major change as the trio invades American soil for their first-ever widespread US tour in the months ahead.

Initiated by their anticipated performance at this year’s Maryland Deathfest with lablemates Yob, Neurosis and countless others, UFOMAMMUT‘s month-long North America Spring 2015 tour has now been declared. The trek will begin in Chicago on May 13th, with Relapse Records’ crushing Portland, Oregon-based cosmic sludge quartet, Usnea, providing direct support for the entire tour, which comes to a close in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 13th, including two shows in Canada. The trek will be preceded by a European tour alongside the UK’s Conan, consuming the latter half of April and including appearances at both of this year’s Desertfest events in London and Berlin.

Today also sees the release of the fourth video episode into the making-of UFOMAMMUT‘s new album, Ecate, set for North American release on March 31st through Neurot Recordings. On the follow-up to their acclaimed ORO album, the trio takes a confident step forward with their craft, orchestrating atmospheric processions that take the six songs on the album to places as-of-yet uncharted, the only guide being that of Ecate, the three-sided goddess who moves between the realms of the living, the dead, and the gods. The latest installment showcases the layering of the dense guitar tones, as always with sound wizard Lorenzo Stecconi, for these sessions using his mobile studio at SOMS “Il Progresso” in Sarezzano, Italy.

UFOMAMMUT Ecate European Tour Dates:

4/04/2015 e20 Underground – Montecchio Maggiore IT

4/10/2015 Bloom – Mezzago IT

4/18/2015 Impetus festival – Delemont CH

4/19/2015 Glazart – Paris FR w/ Conan

4/21/2015 Forum – Bielefeld DE w/Conan

4/22/2015 Schlachthof – Wiesbaden DE w/ Conan

4/23/2015 Feierwerk – Munich DE w/ Conan

4/24/2015 Desertfest – Berlin DE w/ Conan

4/25/2015 AB – Brussels BE w/ Conan

4/26/2015 Desertfest – London UK w/ Conan

4/28/2015 Vortex – Siegen DE w/ Conan

4/29/2015 Kellerclub – Stuttgart DE

4/30/2015 Weekender Club – Innsbruck AT

UFOMAMMUT North America Spring 2015 w/ Usnea:

5/13/2015 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

5/14/2015 Now That’s Class – Cleveland, OH

5/15/2015 Bug Jar – Rochester, NY

5/16/2015 Mod Club – Toronto, ON

5/17/2015 Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

5/19/2015 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

5/20/2015 Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA

5/21/2015 Maryland Death Fest – Baltimore, MD [no Usnea]

5/22/2015 King’s – Raleigh, NC

5/23/2015 Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA

5/25/2015 Siberia – New Orleans, LA

5/26/2015 Walter’s – Houston, TX

5/27/2015 Red 7 – Austin, TX

5/29/2015 Sister – Albuquerque, NM

5/30/2015 Flycatcher – Tucson, AZ

5/31/2015 Complex – Los Angeles, CA

6/02/2015 Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

6/03/2015 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA

6/04/2015 Press Club – Sacramento, CA

6/05/2015 WOW Hall – Eugene, OR [no Usnea]

6/06/2015 Rotture – Portland, OR

6/07/2015 Chop Suey – Seattle, WA

6/08/2015 Neurolux – Boise, ID

6/09/2015 Bar Deluxe – Salt Lake City, UT

6/10/2015 Hi-Dive – Denver, CO

6/12/2015 Turf Club – St Paul, MN

6/13/2015 Metal Grill – Milwaukee, WI