Psychedelic Holiday: Late Additions

Those who follow my year-end summaries closely enough know that it’s never completely set in stone. With all the other year-end lists trickling in after I publish mine, it’s inevitable that I continue to discover more music (and update my sections on Movies, Television, Books & Comics). While I do sit back and relax and listen to some of my favorites from the year, I can’t help but perk up when I get locked onto the trail of some enticing albums I might have missed earlier in the year. This time I spent my holidaze listening to largely psych rock and pop, chasing down some leads lead to a whole heap of new albums that I had not heard before. After focusing on stoner/doom/metal much of the year, there was just something about some of the more mellow psych pop and folk that appealed to me as I relaxed over the holidays.

Below I’m reposting my psych list, with most of the new additions in bold. There’s just so much great stuff that came out this year, I wanted to make sure folks who originally read my summary when it first came out don’t miss out. I am also keeping all the Spotify playlists up to date.

Psych

While 2014 seemed to be the year of doom as far as high profile releases, it turned out the genre with the most releases overall that held my interest was not metal, nor stoner rock, but psychedelic. To be honest the album I listened to the most this year was last year’s late discovery The Hidden Masters. I’m kind of obsessed with them, but unfortunately they kept an extremely low profile all year, rarely gigging even in their native UK. I hope that means they’re busy recording another album.

The Oath could just as easily fit into the metal category along with labelmates Death Penalty. The band is no more, but keep an eye out for vocalist Johanna Sadonis’ new band Lucifer next year (the guitarist joined Finnish post-punkers Beastmilk). Earth could make itself at home in many other genres, including doom and post-metal. On the strength of their best track, “From The Zodiacal Light,” I’m slotting them here. With a mysterious back story, hidden identities under costumes and a fantastic stage show, Goat managed to improve on their very popular debut. It’ll be interesting to see if they can keep it up along with countrymen Ghost. Swedish psych rockers Les Big Byrd is one of the most slept on releases this year. People really ought to be going apeshit over them to the extent that they do Tame Impala and Temples, but they gotta be lead to the water first. Finnish occult (for real) psych band Mansion has been percolating the past couple years with increasingly impressive EPs. When their full-length finally comes out early next year, they should blow up to the scale of at least Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats if not Ghost and Goat. Purson also would deserve the attention. | Spotify